A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 14
This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares were up 31.16% to $8.25 after the company announced clinical proof-of-concept data from its ongoing Phase 1 study of ARQ-531 in patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies.
- Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares were volatile Friday. Maxim Group upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $49 price target. Vintage Capital on Thursday suggested the company’s board conduct a review of strategic alternatives.
- Fiverr International Ltd. (NASDAQ: FVRR) shares were down 12.99% to $34.50. The stock opened for trade Thursday at $26. The IPO was priced at $21 per share. The stock closed up 90% Thursday.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares were down 6.22% to $264.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results and cut 2019 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Charter Equity also downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Market Perform.
- DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares were down 4.38% to $3.71. On Thursday, the stock gained 22.8% after SPII offered $4 per share for a merger with the company.
- Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) shares were volatile Friday. The company late Thursday reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.
- Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ: LGCY) shares were up more than 10% to 15 cents after the company reached a global restructuring agreement with RBL Lenders, Second Lien Leaders, and Noteholder Group for its debt.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares were up 44.38% to $1.22 after the company announced late Thursday its subsidiary, Holi Hemp, has been approved to participate in Arizona's industrial hemp program.
- RH (NYSE: RH) shares were down 1.24% to 108.50. The stock rose 15.8% Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The company also raised its 2019 guidance.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares were down 12.27% to 43 cents after the company announced new data that showed clinical utility for antibiotic-resistant urinary tract infection patient management.
