Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
My goal is to be on stage with my computer and let you
see my screen and make sure you know what buttons to
press, where you’re getting in & out, how to calculate
risk, your targets — all of those things.
It’s real-life trading. Make sure you sign up!
- Jerremy Newsome
GET TICKETS

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Most-Searched Tickers For June 14

Sebastian Brown , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 14, 2019 12:56pm   Comments
Share:

This most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool. It highlights stocks frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users on the platform.

  • ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares were up 31.16% to $8.25 after the company announced clinical proof-of-concept data from its ongoing Phase 1 study of ARQ-531 in patients with relapsed/refractory hematologic malignancies.
  • Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ: RRGB) shares were volatile Friday. Maxim Group upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and announced a $49 price target. Vintage Capital on Thursday suggested the company’s board conduct a review of strategic alternatives.
  • Fiverr International Ltd. (NASDAQ: FVRR) shares were down 12.99% to $34.50. The stock opened for trade Thursday at $26. The IPO was priced at $21 per share. The stock closed up 90% Thursday.
  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares were down 6.22% to $264.11 after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter sales results and cut 2019 sales guidance below analyst estimates. Charter Equity also downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Market Perform.
  • DryShips Inc. (NASDAQ: DRYS) shares were down 4.38% to $3.71. On Thursday, the stock gained 22.8% after SPII offered $4 per share for a merger with the company.
  • Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODA) shares were volatile Friday. The company late Thursday reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results.
  • Legacy Reserves Inc. (NASDAQ: LGCY) shares were up more than 10% to 15 cents after the company reached a global restructuring agreement with RBL Lenders, Second Lien Leaders, and Noteholder Group for its debt.
  • India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) shares were up 44.38% to $1.22 after the company announced late Thursday its subsidiary, Holi Hemp, has been approved to participate in Arizona's industrial hemp program.
  • RH (NYSE: RH) shares were down 1.24% to 108.50. The stock rose 15.8% Thursday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter earnings. The company also raised its 2019 guidance.
  • OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares were down 12.27% to 43 cents after the company announced new data that showed clinical utility for antibiotic-resistant urinary tract infection patient management.

Posted-In: News Trading Ideas

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ARQL + AVGO)

35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Renren Drops After Q1 Results; ArQule Shares Surge
5G Chip Demand Reportedly On The Rise
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Broadcom Cuts FY19 Outlook
Chip Stocks Fall In Sympathy With Broadcom After Q2 Sales Miss, Guidance Cut
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Commentary: Tariffs Are Terrible Taxes