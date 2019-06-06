Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 06, 2019 4:17am   Comments
  • The Challenger job-cut report for May is schedule for release at 7:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • International trade report for April is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on nonfarm productivity and unit labor costs for the first quarter May will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak at Boston College's 4th Annual Carroll School of Management Finance Conference at 8:40 a.m. ET.
  • The Census Bureau quarterly services survey report for the first quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in New York at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

