Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Skyworks Guidance Cut Due To Huawei Ban
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 05, 2019 7:47am   Comments
Share:
Skyworks Guidance Cut Due To Huawei Ban

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) cut third-quarter guidance citing the impact of the Department of Commerce’s actions against Huawei.

Skyworks cut preliminary third-quarter earnings per share from ~$1.50 to ~$1.34, compared to the $1.50 estimate. Sales have been cut from $815 million-$835 million to $755 million-$775 million, compared to the $826.3 million estimate.

Skyworks said sales to Huawei makeup 12 percent of the company’s total sales.

Skyworks shares ticked slightly higher in Wednesday's pre-market session, trading at $69.92 per share.

Related Links:

Why Qualcomm May Be Able To Sell To Huawei

Chips Stocks Rattled As Companies Halt Supplying China's Huawei

Photo credit: Raimond Spekking via Wikimedia Commons

Posted-In: HuaweiNews Guidance Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SWKS)

6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
80 Biggest Movers From Friday
Morgan Stanley Says Worst Of Smartphone Weakness Is Behind Skyworks
58 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Gamers Rejoice: You've Got Another ETF