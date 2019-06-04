Fidelity Adds 11 Issuers To Commission-Free ETF Lineup

As part of its previously announced expansion, Fidelity's commission-free exchange traded funds platform includes ETFs from 11 issuers new to the lineup.

What Happened

In February, Boston-based Fidelity announced plans to boost the size of its commission-free ETF offering to over 500 funds. Previously, the firm's no commission ETF stable featured only Fidelity funds and iShares products.

Fidelity is adding to that stable in significant fashion with the addition of 150 ETFs from 11 other sponsors.

Why It's Important

The issuers new to the Fidelity commission-free ETF suite are American Century, First Trust, Franklin Templeton, Goldman Sachs Asset Management, Invesco, Janus Henderson, John Hancock Investments, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, Legg Mason Global Asset Management, PIMCO andState Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs.

The ETFs available to Fidelity clients sans commission hail from 69 Morningstar investment categories and have average annual expense ratios of 0.36 percent.

“Industry assets under management in Fidelity’s available commission-free ETFs account for 40% of the overall U.S. ETF market,” said Fidelity in a Monday statement. “Fidelity has more than $450 billion in ETF client assets under administration.”

Fidelity has over 28 million brokerage accounts for institutional and retail investors.

What's Next

Well-known iShares funds on Fidelity's commission-free platform include the iShares Gold Trust (NYSE: IAU), iShares MSIC Hong Kong ETF (NYSE: EWH), iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSE: FXI) and the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSE: EEM).

Popular SPDR ETFs available to Fidelity clients without commission include the SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (CBOE: STOT) and the SPDR DoubleLine Emerging Markets Fixed Income ETF (CBOE: EMTL).

Large Invesco ETFs on the Fidelity commission-free platform include the Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSE: PCY) and the Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Low Volatility ETF (NYSE: EELV) as well as several other alternative, fixed income and international equity funds.

iShares, SPDR and Invesco are the largest, third- and fourth-largest U.S ETF sponsors, respectively.

