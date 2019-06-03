Mid-Afternoon Market Update: NASDAQ Down 1.5%; Genocea Biosciences Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 0.06 percent to 24,799 while the NASDAQ fell 1.5 percent to 7,339. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.43 percent to 2,740.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Materials shares rose 2.5 percent on Monday. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL), up 14 percent, and Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE: EGO), up 12 percent.

In trading on Monday, communication services shares fell by 2.9 percent.

Top Headline

Within a week after rumors swirled of a potential sale, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) confirmed it has agreed to be acquired by Infineon Technologies AG (OTC: IFNNY) for $23.85 per share in cash, translating to an enterprise value of 9 billion euros, or $10.05 billion.

The per share offer price represented a 46-percent premium to the 30-day volume-weighted average price for the period ending May 28, the day prior to the one when reports of a potential sale emerged.

Equities Trading UP

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNCA) shares shot up 35 percent to $7.55 after the company presented results from lead neoantigen vaccine at the annual meeting of the American Society of Clinical Oncology 2019. Genocea Biosciences develops personalized cancer immunotherapies and announced clinical results from its ongoing Phase 1/2a trial for GEN-009, the company’s neoantigen vaccine candidate.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) got a boost, shooting up 24 percent to $22.17. Cypress Semiconductor confirmed it has agreed to be acquired by Infineon Technologies AG (OTC: IFNNY) for $23.85 per share in cash, translating to an enterprise value of 9 billion euros, or $10.05 billion.

EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares were also up, gaining 16 percent to $0.2930 after the company received FDA approval to initiate its photorefractive keratectomy pivotal study.

Equities Trading DOWN

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: DMPI) shares tumbled 50 percent to $2.0270 after the company announced a $3.6 million registered direct offering.

Shares of Aduro BioTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADRO) were down 32 percent to $2.1950. Aduro Biotech and Novartis presented results from ongoing Phase 1b study of STING agonist ADU-S100 (MIW815) in combination with anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody spartalizumab (PDR001) in patients with advanced solid tumors or lymphomas at the ASCO 2019.

FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTD) was down, falling 76 percent to $0.1827 after the company filed voluntary Chapter 11 petitions to facilitate the completion of strategic initiatives. The company will also be delisted from the Nasdaq..

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.1 percent to $53.56, while gold traded up 1.5 percent to $1,330.60.

Silver traded up 1.5 percent Monday to $14.785, while copper rose 0.7 percent to $2.658.

Euro zone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 gained 0.39 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.21 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index rose 0.36 percent. Meanwhile, the German DAX climbed 0.56 percent, and the French CAC 40 climbed 0.65 percent while UK shares rose 0.32 percent.

Economics

The final reading of manufacturing PMI is slipped to 50.5 for May, versus initial reading of 50.6.

The ISM manufacturing index fell to 52.1 in May, compared to 52.8 in April. However, economists were expecting a reading of 52.6.

U.S. construction spending was unchanged for April, versus economists’ expectations for a 0.3 percent rise.

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly will speak in Singapore at 9:45 p.m. ET.