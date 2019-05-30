This Trader Profits By Keeping It Simple

From an early age, Timothy Bohen, lead trainer at StocksToTrade, has held a strong interest in the financial markets. With over 20 years of experience in trading, he now mainly focuses on short selling.

Who He Is

Bohen is an experienced trader who also works to provide trading education on the StocksToTrade Pro platform. He started trading in the early 2000s, but his breakthrough was in 2007 when he discovered Timothy Sykes and short selling.

Bohen is a firm believer in complete transparency when it comes to his trading, outlining the whole process on his personal site and Profit.ly. He hopes that by doing this he can help others to not only understand the ins-and-outs of the markets, but also achieve the same level of success and freedom he has gained through trading.

Outside of the financial field, Bohen has developed a presence across Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

How He Trades

Bohen believes that “[keeping] it simple is the way to be consistently profitable.” His step-by-step process for this begins with starting early. What this means for him is getting up early to create a watchlist of 12 stocks for that day. This helps him get a feel of the market.

Next, he believes in “[trading] only when you’re ready.” In other words, not being prepared can be a costly mistake. If he hasn’t created his watchlist for the day, he will choose not to trade for that day.

Finally, he recommends to “only [trade] what you know.” For him, he has found his specialty in shorting penny stocks.

Where To See Him

