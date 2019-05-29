Market Overview

Pelosi Leaves Impeachment Out Of Remarks After Mueller Address
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 29, 2019 3:40pm   Comments
U.S. stocks appeared to rally rather sharply following a midday comment from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in which she failed to mention impeachment following a press conference held by outgoing Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. 

A number of Democrats running for president are demanding on Wednesday that Congress begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, increasing the pressure on Pelosi, who has been reluctant to do so.

S&P 500 futures appeared to rally by about 0.5 percent following the release of Pelosi's statement. 

Photo by Hannah Genig. 

Posted-In: Donald Trump Nancy Pelosi Robert MuellerNews Politics General Best of Benzinga

