Pelosi Leaves Impeachment Out Of Remarks After Mueller Address

U.S. stocks appeared to rally rather sharply following a midday comment from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi in which she failed to mention impeachment following a press conference held by outgoing Special Counsel Robert Mueller, who investigated Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

A number of Democrats running for president are demanding on Wednesday that Congress begin impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, increasing the pressure on Pelosi, who has been reluctant to do so.

After Mueller presser, @SpeakerPelosi says Congress will continue to "investigate and legislate" but no mention of the I-word pic.twitter.com/BMCBF8X07Q — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) May 29, 2019

S&P 500 futures appeared to rally by about 0.5 percent following the release of Pelosi's statement.

Related Links:

Trade War Update: Trump Says Huawei Blacklist Negotiable, G20 Meeting In Jeopardy

Analyst: US Sanctions 'May Not Kill Huawei'

Photo by Hannah Genig.