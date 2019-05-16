Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Analyst: US Sanctions 'May Not Kill Huawei'

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 16, 2019 10:02am   Comments
Share:
Analyst: US Sanctions 'May Not Kill Huawei'

President Donald Trump signed an executive order Wednesday that limits how "foreign adversaries" conduct business with U.S. companies.

What Happened

The Department of Commerce said China's Huawei and 70 related companies will be included in the "Entity List," prohibiting the company from buying U.S. components and technology without government approval, according to Reuters. 

Rosenblatt Securities' Jun Zhang said in a Thursday note that the likelihood that Huawei will be sanctioned by the U.S. has increased from 10 percent to 50 percent.

The G20 Summit in June will be a "critical time to watch and see" if Trump can reach a resolution with Chinese President Xi Jinping, the analyst said. 

Why It's Important

U.S. sanctions "may not kill Huawei," as it likely has two years of inventory and it may be able to source alternative supplies from Japan, Zhang said. 

If the sanctions are slapped on Huawei, it will prove to be a negative headwind for U.S. semiconductor suppliers and communications equipment component suppliers, he said. 

What's Next

If Huawei is ultimately blacklisted from the U.S., it could cause Chinese consumers to boycott U.S. products, especially those made by Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Zhang said.

This could result in the iPhone losing more share in the Chinese market as consumers opt for local Huawei devices instead, the analyst said. 

Apple shares were down 0.74 percent at $189.51 at the time of publication Thursday. 

The Vaneck Vectors/Semiconductor ETF (NYSE: SMH) was down 1.59 percent at $107.29. 

Related Links:

China's Foreign Ministry Responds To US Tariffs

Bloomberg Columnist: Has A 'Smoking Gun' Against Huawei Been Found?

Public domain photo via Wikimedia

Posted-In: China Donald TrumpAnalyst Color Government News Regulations Top Stories Analyst Ratings Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SMH + AAPL)

From Quiznos Franchise Owner To Proprietary Trader: Meet Dennis Dick
Wall Street Weighs In On Apple's Trade War Risk
Alibaba, Macy's Report Solid Results but Chinese, U.S. Retail Sales Disappoint
Apple's Stock Technical Outlook Is Brighter Than It May Seem
Supreme Court Says iPhone Users Could Sue Apple Over App Store: What To Know
'Fast Money' Traders Share The Stocks To Buy On The Dip
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SREMaintains132.0
PXDMaintains186.0
NEEMaintains194.0
LEAMaintains174.0
INTUMaintains239.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Trading Daily
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Canadian Rail Volumes Rise Again While U.S. Volumes Fall