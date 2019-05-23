Market Overview

A Look At Benzinga Pro's Top 10 Most-Searched Tickers For May 23, 2019
Brent Slava , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
May 23, 2019 3:41pm   Comments
This top 10 most-searched list is a feature included in Benzinga Pro's Newsfeed tool It highlights stock's frequently searched by Benzinga Pro users inside the platform.

  1. Obalon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: OBLN) shares were down 49 percent to 66 cents after the company reported a direct offering of 5,000,000 shares.
  2. Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares rebounded to $195.32. Reports suggested Elon Musk sent an internal email highlighting the company is on track to beat a deliveries record.
  3. Qualcomm, Inc.(NASDAQ: QCOM) shares were down 2.5 percent after the stock was downgraded by Mizuho and Edward Jones.
  4. Valeritas Holdings Inc(NASDAQ: VLRX) shares dropped 14.7 percent to $2.37 per share.
  5. Avon Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVP) shares were up 2.8 percent after Natura announced it reached a deal to buy Avon.
  6. Neovasc Inc(NASDAQ: NVCN) shares rose 40 percent earlier in the day on news efficacy and safety data for its Neovasc Reducer was published in the International Journal of Cardiology.
  7. L Brands Inc(NYSE: LB) shares were up 12 percent after the company reported better-than-expected Q1 sales results and raised its FY2019 EPS guidance.
  8. Netshoes (Cayman) Ltd (NYSE: NETS) shares were up 41 percent to $2.79 following a Reuters report that the owner of Group SBF offered a competing bid for the company.
  9. Sea Ltd (NASDAQ: SE) shares were down more than 2 percent.
  10. Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) shares were up 2 percent after JPMorgan upgraded the stock.

