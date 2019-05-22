Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard is set to speak in Hong Kong at 1:00 a.m. ET.
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in New York at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Dallas, TX at 10:10 a.m. ET.
- Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Dallas, TX at 10:15 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Dallas, TX at 4:00 p.m. ET.
