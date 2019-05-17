Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- U.S. quarterly services report for the first quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment for May is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida is set to speak in Camden, New Jersey at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on e-commerce retail sales for the first quarter will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The index of leading economic indicators for April is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in New York at 11:15 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida is set to speak in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 1:40 p.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams will speak in New York at 2:00 p.m. ET.
