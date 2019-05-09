Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- International trade report for March is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Producer Price Index for April is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Washington, DC at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on wholesale trade for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in New Orleans, LA at 10:45 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Washington DC at 1:15 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
