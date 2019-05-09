Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse
I think you’ll love what you hear,
what you’ll see and the opportunities
that will be set before you.
- Jon Najarian
GET TICKETS

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 09, 2019 4:28am   Comments
Share:
  • International trade report for March is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Producer Price Index for April is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Washington, DC at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Data on wholesale trade for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in New Orleans, LA at 10:45 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans is set to speak in Washington DC at 1:15 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For May 9, 2019