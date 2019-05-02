Shareholders are suing The Madison Square Garden Company (NYSE: MSG) and New York Knicks CEO James Dolan, alleging he’s paid far more than similar CEOs and spends too much time away from the job touring with his band.

What Happened

The lawsuit, first reported by corporate news site The Agenda, said Dolan has been paid more than four times as much as the CEOs of MSG’s peer companies over the last three years.

Company filings show Dolan has made about $75 million in that time. The shareholder lawsuit, filed in March in Delaware, said CEOs in similar companies were paid an average of $17 million over the same period. The suit claims Dolan spends much of his time touring with the band JD & the Straight Shot.

Why It's Important

The suit comes amid criticism from others about high CEO pay, including recent comments by Disney family scion Abigail Disney calling Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) Bob Iger's pay "insane."

In addition to the Knicks, the NBA’s most valuable franchise, MSG also owns Madison Square Garden, where the Knicks play; the NHL’s New York Rangers; Radio City Music Hall; and the WNBA’s New York Liberty, among other properties.

Dolan previously was CEO of Cablevision when it was controlled by the Dolan family. It was sold in 2016 and is now a subsidiary of Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS).

MSG told The Agenda it would fight the lawsuit, saying it is "nothing more than corporate harassment" and that MSG "stands by its policies and practices.”

Several members of the Dolan family are on the MSG board and were named in the suit. In a separate statement, family members said law firms tried a similar effort when Dolan was at Cablevision and called the suit “corporate extortion.”

The complaint was brought by the Norton C. Willcox Testamentary Trust on behalf of shareholders.

Price Action

MSG stock was down 0.23 percent at $307.67 at the time of publication Thursday.

Related Links

