Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Impossible Whopper Is Coming To A Burger King Near You

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2019 4:22pm   Comments
Share:
The Impossible Whopper Is Coming To A Burger King Near You

Burger King is the latest company to offer an alternative meatless burger.

What Happened

The fast-food chain owned by Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) told CNN in a statement that a test of its meatless burger supplied by Impossible Foods "went exceedingly well."

The company hasn't seen customers swap traditional meat-based burgers for the new product, and said that's exactly what it wants: a new demographic. 

The meatless burger is intended to "give somebody who wants to eat a burger every day, but doesn't necessarily want to eat beef everyday, permission to come into the restaurants more frequently," Chris Finazzo, president of Burger King North America, told CNN Business.

Why It's Important

The burger is not supposed to taste like a standard vegetarian burger, but rather mimic a standard Whopper in taste and structure, according to CNN. The market for meat substitutes is expected to grow from $4.6 billion last year to $6.4 billion by 2023, according to research firm MarketsandMarkets, CNN said. 

What's Next

Burger King is hoping to expand the availability of its meatless burger to more markets "in the very near future." The company hopes to oversee a national launch at its 7,300 U.S. locations by the end of 2019, CNN reported. 

Rival meatless maker Beyond Meat estimates the plant based-meat market could eventually soar to $35 billion in the U.S. alone, CNN said. The company plans on listing its stock on a public exchange in the coming weeks.

Related Links:

KeyBanc Explains Why Popeyes Unit Economics Matters

Piper Jaffray Applauds Restaurant Brands, Highlights Ongoing Momentum

Photo by Edward Hands/Wikimedia

Posted-In: cnn Impossible FoodsRestaurants Media General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QSR)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Veoneer Falls After Q1 Results; Changyou.Com Shares Jump
Mid-Day Market Update: Sohu.com Surges Following Strong Q1 Results; Momo Shares Slide
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Restaurant Brands Earnings Miss Estimates
22 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower; Alphabet Earnings In Focus
Earnings Scheduled For April 29, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

How A Fraud Ring Got 25,000 Real Credit Cards For Fake People