Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Piper Jaffray Applauds Restaurant Brands, Highlights Ongoing Momentum

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 12, 2019 12:43pm   Comments
Share:
Piper Jaffray Applauds Restaurant Brands, Highlights Ongoing Momentum
Related QSR
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 75 Points; Insperity Shares Rise After Q4 Results
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 2%; NuVasive Shares Spike Higher
Restaurant Brands a top idea at Oppenheimer (Seeking Alpha)

Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) reported fourth-quarter results highlighted by better than expected same-store sales growth at Burger King and Tim Hortons.

The Analyst

Piper Jaffray's Nicole Miller Regan maintains an Overweight rating on Restaurant Brands with an unchanged $70 price target.

The Thesis

Restaurant Brands pre-announced top-line results in January while EPS came in slightly above expectations in the fourth quarter, Regan said in a research report. The company also showcased progress in operational and technology initiatives like delivery and self-order kiosks.

By segment, Tim Hortons showed its best comp performance in 10 quarters as part of management's "Winning Together" strategic plan, according to the analyst. The iconic Canadian brand's latest initiatives showed positive traction, including kids' menu, anytime breakfast and stores that were remodeled performed well.

Burger King performed well in developing and international markets, while a balanced promotional offering in the U.S. generated strong sales. Regan said the brand will see multiple improvements roll-out this year, including digital menu boards, ordering kiosks, and new product introductions.

Popeyes showed month-over-month same-store sale improvement in December due to the $20 holiday feast promotion that attracted the large order and family market. Delivery options are also driving a higher sales mix contribution.

Price Action

Shares of Restaurant Brands traded at $63.56 Tuesday afternoon.

Related Links:

McDonald's, Restaurant Brands, Chipotle Are Morgan Stanley's Top Restaurant Picks In Challenging Year For Sector

Who To Choose In Fast Food? KeyBanc Sizes Them Up

Photo credit: Stu pendousmat

Latest Ratings for QSR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2019KeyBancMaintainsOverweightOverweight
Jan 2019BMO CapitalUpgradesMarket PerformOutperform
Jan 2019SunTrust Robinson HumphreyInitiates Coverage OnBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for QSR
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

Posted-In: Burger King Nicole Miller Regan Piper Jaffray Restaurant EarningsAnalyst Color Restaurants Analyst Ratings General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (QSR)

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 75 Points; Insperity Shares Rise After Q4 Results
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 2%; NuVasive Shares Spike Higher
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Edge Higher; Restaurant Brands Beats Q4 Estimates
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Higher Start On Wall Street
8 Stocks To Watch For February 11, 2019
Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2019
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
BERaymond JamesUpgrades0.0
FCXMorgan StanleyUpgrades14.0
MPWJefferiesUpgrades23.0
SHOPRBC CapitalUpgrades230.0
HUNJP MorganDowngrades0.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Out!
Join Our Newsletter
Subscribe to:
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
Your weekly roundup of hot topics in the exciting world of fintech.
Thank You
for registering for Benzinga’s newsletters and alerts.
• The Daily Analysts Ratings email will be received daily between 7am and 10am.
• The Market in 5 Minutes email will be received daily between 7am and 8am.
• The Fintech Focus email will be received every Friday between 2pm and 5pm.
If you have any questions as it relates to either of the three newsletters, please feel free to contact us at 1-877-440-ZING.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

10 Singapore Stocks To Watch On Wednesday, February 13

Cinemark Vs. AMC: Analyst Weighs In On Theater Stocks