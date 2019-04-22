Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Intuitive Surgical Falls On Downbeat Earnings; KEYW Holding Shares Jump

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded down 0.2 percent to 26,506.31 while the NASDAQ gained 0.07 percent to 8,003.98. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.01 percent to 2,904.88.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Monday afternoon, the energy shares rose 1.9 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) up 14 percent, and Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ: CRZO) up 15 percent.

In trading on Monday, real estate shares fell 1.8 percent.

Top Headline

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported better-than-expected results for its first quarter.

Halliburton said it earned $0.23 per share in the first quarter on revenue of $5.737 billion versus expectations of $0.22 per share and $5.52 billion.

Equities Trading UP

KEYW Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: KEYW) shares got a boost, shooting up 42 percent to $11.19 after Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE: JEC) announced plans to acquire KEYW for $11.25 per share in cash.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBRX) shot up 151 percent to $2.7850 after the company announced a conference call to review a 'significant discovery for lung cancer and FDA activity.'

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHE) shares were also up, gaining 122 percent to $2.4204 after the company announced it has entered an agreement to sell four skilled nursing facilities for $28.5 million.

Equities Trading DOWN

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares dropped 7 percent to $491.60 after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday.

Shares of Novus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVUS) were down 27 percent to $3.00. Novus Therapeutics said its OP0201 Phase 1 clinical trials 'demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile.'

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE: EAF) was down, falling around 11 percent to $12.44 after Citigroup downgraded the company's stock from Buy to Sell.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.6 percent to $65.66 while gold traded up 0.1 percent to $1,277.10.

Silver traded up 0.1 percent Monday to $14.975, while copper fell 0.6 percent to $2.9035.

Eurozone

European markets were closed Monday for Easter holiday.

Economics

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index for March rose to -0.15 in March, compared to a reading of -0.31 in February.

U.S. existing home sales declined 4.9 percent at an annual rate of 5.21 million for March.