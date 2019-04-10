Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 10, 2019 4:19am   Comments
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Leesburg, Virginia.
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Consumer Price Index for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for April is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman for Supervision Randal Quarles will speak in Washington, DC. at 11:50 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 10-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • The Federal Open Market Committee will issue minutes of its latest meeting at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • The U.S. Treasury budget report for March is schedule for release at 2:00 p.m. ET.
  • Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Houston, TX at 7:00 p.m. ET.

