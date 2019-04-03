Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- Data on motor vehicle sales for March will be released today.
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- The ADP national employment report for March is schedule for release at 8:15 a.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Washington, D.C. at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for March will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The ISM's non-manufacturing index for March is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will speak in Fargo, North Dakota at 5:00 p.m. ET.
