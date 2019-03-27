Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on international trade for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The current account report for the fourth quarter is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on retail and wholesale inventories for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Kansas City Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George is set to speak in New York at 7:00 p.m. ET.
