Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Economic Data

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2019 7:12am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Economic Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade.

Data on housing starts and permits for February will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for January and the FHFA house price index for January will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for March and the Richmond Fed's manufacturing index for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak in Frankfurt, Germany at 8:00 a.m. ET, while Boston Federal Reserve President Eric Rosengren is set to speak in Hong Kong at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 139 points to 25,716.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 13.75 points to 2,820.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index rose 33.75 points to 7,387.75.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.8 percent to trade at $67.77 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.2 percent to trade at $59.52 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.1 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index climbing 0.5 percent and German DAX 30 index gained 0.1 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.3 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.6 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 2.15 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index climbed 0.15 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.51 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 1.12 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Deutsche Bank upgraded BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT) from Hold to Buy.

BB&T shares fell 0.49 percent to close at $44.87 on Monday.

Breaking News

  • McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views.
  • Red Hat Inc (NYSE: RHT) reported upbeat profit for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates.
  • IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ: INFO) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, while sales missed views.
  • Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ: MYOK) reported a $200 million offering of common stock.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets US Stock FuturesNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + BBT)

The Mueller Report: What We Know And What It Means Going Forward
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street
'Wall Street And Mathemagic' Helps Kids Gain Better Understanding Of The Stock Market
Major US Yield Curve Inverts For First Time Since 2007
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Tumble Ahead Of Economic Data
Cramer Explains Why The Bulls Were On The Losing Side Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Fastest news service for the smartest traders
$147 Free 14 day Trial
Get Email Alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Bristol-Myers Squibb, Moderna And More

52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday