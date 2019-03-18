Market Overview

Warner Brothers CEO Exits After Sexual Misconduct Investigation

Mary Meldrum , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 18, 2019 3:35pm   Comments
Warner Brothers CEO Kevin Tsujihara lost his job Monday after allegations of sexual misconduct, according to CNBC

What Happened 

The company has yet to name a successor for the exec, who is still under investigation for allegedly promising acting roles in exchange for sex. The Hollywood Reporter first reported the allegations — which date to 2013 — in March. 

Why It's Important

WarnerMedia is owned by AT&T (NYSE: T). Tsujihara, 54, had worked for Warner Bros. for 24 years.

Tsujihara was the first executive of Asian descent to head a major Hollywood studio and led Warner Bros. to its most profitable year in 2017, CNBC said.

He has admitted that his mistakes are inconsistent with the company’s leadership and could impact the company’s ability to execute going forward.

What’s Next

Tsujihara and Warner Bros. are working with a third-party law firm to complete an investigation into his alleged misconduct, according to Fox News

AT&T shares were up 0.16 percent at $30.73 at the time of publication Monday.

Photo via Wikimedia

Posted-In: CNBC Fox News Kevin Tsujihara The Hollywood ReporterNews Management Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

