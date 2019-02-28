Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Federal Reserve Bank Vice Chairman Richard Clarida is set to speak in Washington, DC at 8:00 a.m. ET.
- A report on fourth-quarter GDP is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Atlanta, GA at 8:50 a.m. ET.
- The Chicago PMI for February is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Kansas City Fed manufacturing index for February will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 12:15 p.m. ET.
- Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Rob Kaplan will speak in San Antonio, TX at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on farm prices for January will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
