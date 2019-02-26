Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 26, 2019 4:17am   Comments
Share:
  • Data on housing starts and permits for December will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The FHFA house price index for December will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for December is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for February is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 52-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Earnings Scheduled For February 26, 2019