Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 13, 2019 4:13am   Comments
  • The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
  • Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic is set to speak in Dublin, Ireland at 7:15 a.m. ET.
  • The Consumer Price Index for January will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester will speak in Lexington, KY at 8:50 a.m. ET.
  • The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey report for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank Chairman Patrick Harker is set to speak in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at 12:00 p.m. ET.
  • The U.S. Treasury budget report for December will be released at 2:00 p.m. ET.

