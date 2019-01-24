SupplyOn Joins The Blockchain In Transport Alliance

SupplyOn, an IT service provider that specializes in intelligent supply chain management solutions for discrete manufacturing in automotive, aerospace, rail, and engineering, has joined the Blockchain in Transport Alliance (BiTA). BiTA is the leading organization dedicated to determining best practices and standards relating to blockchain in the transportation/logistics/supply chain marketplace.

As an expert for intelligent supply chain management, SupplyOn is evaluating the implementation of blockchain technology within procurement, transport management as well as supplier quality management.

"Blockchain technology has the potential to change the way the manufacturing industry operates and may create new value and efficiencies for customers and partners across the supply chain," said Stefan Brandner, management board of SupplyOn. "SupplyOn runs a business network that comprises more than 65.000 suppliers and logistics service providers worldwide. This huge industrial community forms a unique foundation for implementing blockchain technology in the shortest possible time."

Oliver Haines, Vice President of BiTA-Europe, stated, "On behalf of the members of BiTA, I welcome SupplyOn to the Alliance. As an established supply chain management expert, SupplyOn's solutions and expertise will help BiTA in its work developing blockchain standards." Haines continued, "In the supply chain, services like those SupplyOn provides add value and can help companies be more successful."

About SupplyOn

SupplyOn is an IT service provider that specializes in intelligent supply chain management solutions for discrete manufacturing in automotive, aerospace, rail, and engineering. SupplyOn connects more than 65.000 business partners worldwide. This global company network has recently been recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant "Multienterprise Supply Chain Business Networks 2018" (https://www.supplyon.com/en/home/supplyon-leader-gartner-magic-quadrant-mescbn-2018/). The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered near Munich, Germany, with offices in Europe, the U.S. and China.

About the Blockchain in Transport Alliance

Founded in August 2017, BiTA has quickly grown into the largest commercial blockchain alliance in the world, with nearly 500 members that collectively generate over $1 trillion in revenue annually. BiTA members are primarily from the freight, transportation, logistics and affiliated industries. Alliance members share a common mission to develop a standards framework, educate the market on blockchain applications and encourage the use of those applications. BiTA has offices in: Chattanooga, Tennessee (North American Region); Sydney, Australia (Asia-Pacific Region) and London (European Region). For more information, please visit www.bita.studio/.

