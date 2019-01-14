Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microbot Shares Make Mega Leap On Patent News, Study Results
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 14, 2019 12:06pm   Comments
Share:
Microbot Shares Make Mega Leap On Patent News, Study Results
Related
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Citigroup Reports Mixed Q4 Results
28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Microbot Medical leads healthcare gainers; Verona Pharma and Prestige Consumer Healthcare among losers (Seeking Alpha)

Medtech firm Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT)'s shares were skyrocketing Monday following twin announcements from the company.

What Happened

Microbot said the European Patent Office granted the company a patent that covers its ViRob technology platform, which is an autonomous, crawling microrobot that can crawl within the body and be controlled remotely.

With this, the company has 30 issued/allowed patents.

Separately, Microbot said it has validated the operational effectiveness of its self-cleaning Shunt —  or SCS — in preventing shunt occlusion in an independent in-vitro lab study.

"We believe the highly encouraging results from this latest study, which complements our previous preclinical studies, demonstrates the potential of our SCSTM product to revolutionize how hydrocephalus and normal pressure hydrocephalus can be treated in the future," CEO Harel Gadot said in a statement. 

What's Next

Microbot has an ongoing follow-up study that includes a larger sample size. It expects to conclude the study and announce the data in the second half of 2019. 

Armed with the confidence provided by the SCS study and previous ones, the company said it will explore additional medical applications for the device in conditions where occlusion occurs, such as traumatic brain injuries. 

Microbot shares were ripping 231.67 percent higher at $7.96 at the time of publication Monday. 

Related Links:

Akorn Slides After Reporting FDA Warning Letter On Illinois Facility

The Week Ahead In Biotech: Conferences, PDUFA Dates And Clinical Trials

Posted-In: News Eurozone Health Care Markets Movers Trading Ideas General Best of Benzinga

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MBOT)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Citigroup Reports Mixed Q4 Results
28 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
56 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
45 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
33 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on MBOT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Is A Recession Coming In 2019?