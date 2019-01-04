Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for December will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- US Services Purchasing Managers' Index for December is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is set to speak in Atlanta, Georgia at 10:15 a.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Atlanta, GA at 10:15 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. will be released at 11:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
