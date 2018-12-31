5 Stocks To Watch For December 31, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) reported a Q4 loss of $0.13 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.02 per share. Its sales declined to $2.8 million from $4.1 million. Bridgeline Digital shares tumbled 20.47 percent to $0.23 in the after-hours trading session.

Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) disclosed a $200 million mixed securities offering. Ocular Therapeutix shares declined 1.94 percent to $4.05 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: OCUL) disclosed a $200 million mixed securities offering. Ocular Therapeutix shares declined 1.94 percent to $4.05 in the after-hours trading session. Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) reported a $13.8 million unit offering. Cellect Biotechnology shares fell 2.92 percent to $2.29 in after-hours trading.

