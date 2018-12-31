Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For December 31, 2018

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 31, 2018 4:43am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ: BLIN) reported a Q4 loss of $0.13 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.02 per share. Its sales declined to $2.8 million from $4.1 million. Bridgeline Digital shares tumbled 20.47 percent to $0.23 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Ocular Therapeutix Inc (NASDAQ: OCUL) disclosed a $200 million mixed securities offering. Ocular Therapeutix shares declined 1.94 percent to $4.05 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ: APOP) reported a $13.8 million unit offering. Cellect Biotechnology shares fell 2.92 percent to $2.29 in after-hours trading.

  • Regional Health Properties Inc (NYSE: RHE) reported a 1-for-12 reverse stock split effective December 31. Regional Health Properties shares gained 4.21 percent to $0.099 in after-hours trading.
  • Transenterix Inc (NYSE: TRXC) disclosed a $75 million common stock offering. Transenterix shares dipped 11.84 percent to $2.16 in the after-hours trading session.

