Amazon to Open First Fulfillment Center in Mississippi
FreightWaves , FreightWaves.com  
December 26, 2018 10:04am   Comments
Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) said it will build its first fulfillment center in Mississippi, to be located in Marshall County in the northern part of the state.

The 554,000 square-foot facility will employ 850 full-time workers with benefits, the Seattle-based e-tailer said. The company did not disclose a date when the facility will be operational. The announcement of the new center was made on Friday.

Based on current data from MWPVL International, a consultancy that closely tracks Amazon's logistics operations, Amazon has 139 fulfillment centers in the U.S. Marc Wulfraat, who heads the consultancy, said the database is updated at the end of each month, thus the Mississippi facility is not included in the tabulations.

All told, Amazon operates 385 U.S. facilities of one form or another, with 44 more set to open at some point, according to MWPVL data.

Amazon Amazon Fulfillment Center Freight Freightwaves

