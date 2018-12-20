Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) are trading near their lowest levels in a year, but CEO Sanjay Mehrotra insists demand the demand for the company's end products "continues to be vibrant."

What Happened

Micron's fiscal first-quarter report sent shares tumbling Wednesday, as the company issued a weaker-than-expected 2019 guidance. Mehrotra told CNBC's Jim Cramer during his 'Mad Money' show that any weakness is near-term in nature. Customer demand will be negatively impacted in Q2 due to an inventory buildup, he said.

Exiting the quarter, supply cutbacks will then "kick in," Mehrotra said.

Why It's Important

The CEO told Cramer that Micron is going through a period where "inventory has to be cleared," and said investors may be overlooking the fact that end market demand drivers "continue to be more diverse than they have ever been in the past."

Recent earnings reports from Micron's enterprise customers and hyperscale cloud companies have been strong, which bodes well for Micron's prospects moving forward, Mehrotra said.

"Memory and storage are very much at the heart of these trends."

What's Next

Looking forward to the bottom half of calendar 2019, industry fundamentals should improve compared to the first half of the year, the CEO told Cramer.

