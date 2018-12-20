Micron CEO Expects Industry Fundamentals To Improve In Second Half Of 2019
Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) are trading near their lowest levels in a year, but CEO Sanjay Mehrotra insists demand the demand for the company's end products "continues to be vibrant."
What Happened
Micron's fiscal first-quarter report sent shares tumbling Wednesday, as the company issued a weaker-than-expected 2019 guidance. Mehrotra told CNBC's Jim Cramer during his 'Mad Money' show that any weakness is near-term in nature. Customer demand will be negatively impacted in Q2 due to an inventory buildup, he said.
Exiting the quarter, supply cutbacks will then "kick in," Mehrotra said.
Why It's Important
The CEO told Cramer that Micron is going through a period where "inventory has to be cleared," and said investors may be overlooking the fact that end market demand drivers "continue to be more diverse than they have ever been in the past."
Recent earnings reports from Micron's enterprise customers and hyperscale cloud companies have been strong, which bodes well for Micron's prospects moving forward, Mehrotra said.
"Memory and storage are very much at the heart of these trends."
What's Next
Looking forward to the bottom half of calendar 2019, industry fundamentals should improve compared to the first half of the year, the CEO told Cramer.
Related Links:
Wall Street Divided On Buying The Micron Dip
Micron Analysts Parse The Q4 Print; Macquarie Says 'We Expect The Downturn To Be Short-Lived'
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money memory Sanjay MehrotraNews Management Media Best of Benzinga
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.