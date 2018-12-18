A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Fed Meeting

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The Federal Open Market Committee will begin its two-day policy meeting today. Data on housing starts and permits for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 76 points to 23,761, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 8.75 points to 2,564.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index jumped 34 points to 6,523.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 2.28 percent to trade at $58.25 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 2.63 percent to trade at $48.57 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.21 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.15 percent and German DAX 30 index gained 0.44 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.45 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.05 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.82 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 1.05 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index dropped 0.82 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.21 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at KeyBanc initiated coverage on Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI) with a Sector Weight rating.

MercadoLibre shares rose 0.1 percent to $310.80 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News