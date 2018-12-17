In a few weeks, OTC Markets will release its OTCQX Best 50 for 2019, an annual list of the best-performing stocks on the top tier of its market over the previous 12 months.

With that in mind, we thought we’d take a look back at last year’s list to see which stocks kept up the strong performance throughout the year.

First, a couple caveats. Stocks on this list had to meet the following criteria at the end of the year to be eligible:

Traded on OTCQX for at least one year

Closed at $0.25 or greater

Annual dollar volume of at least $500,000

Not a penny stock as defined by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

These are five of the best-performing stocks for the year from the 2018 OTCQX Best 50 list (all data is of last week's close).

1. Corvus Gold Inc (OTCQX: CORVF)

The Canadian gold miner was the 21st best-performing of the 2018 OTCQX stocks, closing up 212 percent last year at $1.31. In a year in which gold is down 4 percent, shares of CORVF are up 46 percent year-to-date to $1.93 and a new all-time high was made Oct. 8.

2. Smith-Midland Corporation (OTCQX: SMID)

The building materials company is up 11 percent year-to-date after rising 28 percent last year. Though it’s off its all-time high from January 31, it has dramatically outperformed the Dow Jones Building Materials Index, which is down 13 percent in 2018.

3. Suncrest Bank (OTCQX: SBKK)

Only nine stocks have appeared on this list two years in a row, and Suncrest is one of them (Smith-Midland is another). The regional bank is up 6 percent in 2018, and made a new all-time high in June.

4. Katahdin Bank (OTCQX: KTHN)

Shares of the Maine-based bank with nearly $800 million in assets have risen 4 percent in 2018. If the stock can hold $17 through the end of the year, it’ll be the highest yearly close since 2007.

5. Air Canada (OTCQX: ACDVF)

Canada’s largest airliner doubled in price in 2017. While the stock is red in 2018, in the second half of the year (since July 2), ACDVF has risen 24 percent to $18.99, and the stock is within earshot of its all-time high hit last October.

