A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 10, 2018 7:37am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The Labor Department's JOLTS report for October is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 85 points to 24,347.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 8.75 points to 2,627.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 21.5 points to 6,602.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.92 percent to trade at $61.10 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures dropped 1.35 percent to trade at $51.90 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.9 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.84 percent and German DAX 30 index dropped 0.60 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.04 percent, while French CAC 40 Index declined 0.66 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 2.12 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dipped 1.19 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.82 percent and India’s BSE Sensex dropped 2 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Goldman Sachs downgraded Navistar International Corporation (NYSE: NAV) from Neutral to Sell and lowered the price target from $43 to $23.

Navistar shares fell 3.73 percent to $27.62 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Travelport Worldwide Limited (NYSE: TVPT) agreed to be acquired by Siris Capital and Evergreen Coat Capital for $15.75 per share in cash.
  • Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: AXON) disclosd that it did not meet its primary endpoint for its Phase 2 study of nelotanserin.
  • Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) announced plans to acquire Mexico's Farmacias Magistrales with stock.
  • Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTY) announced plans to acquire Nutrisystem, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRI) for $47 per share in cash and stock.

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

