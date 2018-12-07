Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 07, 2018 4:26am   Comments
  • Data on nonfarm payrolls and unemployment rate for November will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for December is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Data on wholesale inventories for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Lael Brainard is set to speak in Washington D.C. at 12:15 p.m. ET.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week will be released at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on consumer credit for October will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

