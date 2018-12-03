Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Monday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 03, 2018 4:10am   Comments
  • New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in New York at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • The manufacturing PMI for November is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
  • Data on construction spending for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • The ISM manufacturing index for November is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Lael Brainard will speak in New York at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to suction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak in Laredo, Texas at 1:00 p.m. ET.

