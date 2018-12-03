Economic Data Scheduled For Monday
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in New York at 9:15 a.m. ET.
- The manufacturing PMI for November is schedule for release at 9:45 a.m. ET.
- Data on construction spending for October will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The ISM manufacturing index for November is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Member of the Board of Governors Lael Brainard will speak in New York at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to suction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan will speak in Laredo, Texas at 1:00 p.m. ET.
