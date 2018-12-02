IPO Outlook For The Week: Proteins, Fashion And Finance

For a more comprehensive IPO calendar, check out the offering in Benzinga Cloud.

Mogu Inc. (MOGU) will issue 4.75 million shares between $14 and $16 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The Chinese fashion platform facilitates sales, idea swaps and social connection.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) will issue 4 million shares between $4 and $5 Friday on the Nasdaq. Based in Minneapolis, DiaMedica targets protein deficiencies to treat acute ischemic stroke, chronic kidney disease and vascular dementia.

Mercantil Bank Holding Corp will issue more than 11 million shares between $16.50 and $18.50 Friday on the Nasdaq. Since 1979, the Florida holding company has provided financial services through the state’s third-largest bank, Amerant Bank.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) will issue more than 21.7 million shares between $22 and $24 Friday on the Nasdaq. The pharma is shaping its mRNA platform into prophylactic and cancer vaccines, as well as immuno-oncology, regenerative and systemic therapeutics.

Synthorx, Inc. (THOR) will issue 9.1 million shares between $10 and $12 Friday on the Nasdaq. The biopharmaceutical company designs proteins for targeted therapeutic modulation of tumors and autoimmune disorders.

Related Links:

What Is Reg A+?

What Is A Lock-Up Expiration Date And Why Is It Important?