A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down, Dow Futures Fall Over 100 Points

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The Chicago PMI for November will be released at 9:45 a.m. ET. New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in New York at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 124 points to 25,267, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 12.25 points to 2,732.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 32.25 points to 6,881.00.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.89 percent to trade at $58.98 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures slipped 1.46 percent to trade at $50.70 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the recent week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.43 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.58 percent and German DAX 30 index declined 0.65 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.69 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.53 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.40 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index gained 0.21 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.81 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 1.27 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at JP Morgan downgraded Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ: CREE) from Neutral to Underweight.

Cree shares fell 0.28 percent to close at $45.96 on Thursday.

Breaking News