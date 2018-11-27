Market Overview

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Signal Lower Start On Wall Street

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 27, 2018 7:17am   Comments
Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade.

The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for September will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET, while the Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index for September is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida is set to speak in New York, NY at 7:45 a.m. ET, while Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in New York, NY at 2:30 p.m. ET. Kansas Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George is set to speak in New York, NY at 2:30 p.m. ET, while Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak in New York, NY at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 42 points to 24,549.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 6.75 points to 2,662.25. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 32 points to 6,637.75.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 0.50 percent to trade at $60.78 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 0.12 percent to trade at $51.69 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.01 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.36 percent and German DAX 30 index dropped 0.31 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.08 percent, while French CAC 40 Index fell 0.32 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 0.64 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.17 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.04 percent and India’s BSE Sensex climbed 0.45 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at KeyBanc upgraded A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) from Sector Weight to Overweight.

A.O. Smith shares rose 0.24 percent to $46.54 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News

  • Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter and lowered its FY19 adjusted EPS guidance.
  • Buckle Inc (NYSE: BKE) reported downbeat results for its third quarter on Monday.
  • Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: RCKT) disclosed that it has received FDA Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) and Fast Track designations for RP-L102 gene therapy for Fanconi Anemia.
  • Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ: GSM) reported weaker-than-expected results for its third quarter.

