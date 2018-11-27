Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Federal Reserve Board of Governors Vice Chairman Richard Clarida is set to speak in New York, NY at 7:45 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for September will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Federal Housing Finance Agency House Price Index for September is schedule for release at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The Conference Board's Consumer Confidence Index for November will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 5-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in New York, NY at 2:30 p.m. ET.
- Kansas Federal Reserve Bank President Esther George is set to speak in New York, NY at 2:30 p.m. ET.
- Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak in New York, NY at 2:30 p.m. ET.
