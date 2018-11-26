Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Up Over 300 Points; JinkoSolar Shares Rise After Q3 Results

Toward the end of trading Monday, the Dow traded up 1.31 percent to 24,602.78 while the NASDAQ climbed 1.75 percent to 7,060.60. The S&P also rose, gaining 1.41 percent to 2,669.58.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Monday afternoon, the consumer discretionary shares climbed 2 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) up 10 percent, and Newell Brands Inc. (NYSE: NWL) up 9 percent.

In trading on Monday, consumer staples shares fell 0.2 percent.

Top Headline

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter.

Diana Shipping posted quarterly earnings of $0.13 per share on time charter revenues of $61.505 million. However, analysts were expecting a profit of $0.04 per share on revenue of $56.39 million.

Equities Trading UP

Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE: TLP) shares got a boost, shooting up 13 percent to $40.961 after the company agreed to be acquired for $41 per share.

Shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) shot up 16 percent to $10.688 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.

Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ: SPEX) shares were also up, gaining 27 percent to $1.1199 after the company acquired a 25 percent stake in an electric scooter and bicycle business.

Equities Trading DOWN

Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) shares dropped 43 percent to $5.18 after the FDA placed a clinical hold on its investigational new drug application for its first trial of diabetes drug ZGN-1061 due to safety concerns.

Shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS) were down 10 percent to $1.13 after the company reported a $10 million registered direct offering.

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) was down, falling around 17 percent to $17.33.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 2.46 percent to $51.66 while gold traded down 0.11 percent to $1,221.90.

Silver traded down 0.12 percent Monday to $14.35, while copper fell 0.54 percent to $2.7705.

Eurozone

European shares closed higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 climbed 1.23 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 1.96 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index jumped 2.77 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX climbed 1.45 percent, and the French CAC 40 surged 0.97 percent while U.K. shares rose 1.20 percent.

Economics

The Chicago Fed National Activity Index rose to 0.24 for October, versus a prior reading of 0.17.

The Dallas Fed manufacturing business index dropped to 17.60 for November, versus previous reading of 29.40. However, economists were projecting a reading of 25.00.