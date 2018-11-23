5 Stocks To Watch For November 23, 2018

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) reported commencement of self-tender offer to buy up to 4.166 million shares at $3.60 per share. Diana Shipping shares gained 3.5 percent to $3.25 in the after-hours trading session.

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE: PJT) reported a 1.42 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders. PJT Partners shares fell 0.02 percent to $47.25 in after-hours trading.

