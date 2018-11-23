5 Stocks To Watch For November 23, 2018
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- TSR Inc (NASDAQ: TSRI) disclosed that it has received an offer from QAR Industries at $6.25 per share. TSR shares jumped 18.34 percent to $6.00 in after-hours trading.
- Diana Shipping Inc (NYSE: DSX) reported commencement of self-tender offer to buy up to 4.166 million shares at $3.60 per share. Diana Shipping shares gained 3.5 percent to $3.25 in the after-hours trading session.
- PJT Partners Inc (NYSE: PJT) reported a 1.42 million share common stock offering via selling shareholders. PJT Partners shares fell 0.02 percent to $47.25 in after-hours trading.
- Orchids Paper Products Company (NYSE: TIS) shares jumped around 200 percent in after-hours trading after the company issued press release highlighting a deal with its creditors to increase revolving credit line by $5.9 million. The company also won a 'significant' bid from a new customer. Orchids Paper Products shares climbed 198.53 percent to $2.03 in the after-hours trading session.
- iCAD Inc (NASDAQ: ICAD) disclosed a $25 million mixed securities offering. iCAD shares fell 0.33 percent to close at $3.03 on Wednesday.
