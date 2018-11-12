Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; Veritas Capital To Buy Athenahealth For $5.7B

Following the market opening Monday, the Dow traded down 0.89 percent to 25,758.77 while the NASDAQ declined 1.59 percent to 7,289.34. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.93 percent to 2,755.17.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

Monday morning, the real estate shares climbed 0.5 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSE: BRG) up 2 percent, and BRT Apartments Corp (NYSE: BRT) up 2 percent.

In trading on Monday, information technology shares fell 2.2 percent.

Top Headline

athenahealth, Inc (NASDAQ: ATHN) agreed to be acquired by Veritas Capital and hedge fund Elliott Management for $5.7 billion, or $135 per share in cash.

Equities Trading UP

Apptio Inc (NASDAQ: APTI) shares shot up 51 percent to $37.64 after the company agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for around $1.94 billion.

Shares of China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ: CCRC) got a boost, shooting up 20 percent to $12.18 after the company received an acquisition offer at $16 per share.

Reshape Lifesciences Inc (NASDAQ: RSLS) shares were also up, gaining 122 percent to $4.93 after the company earlier announced the completion of an investigator meeting for its ReShape vest clinical trial in the EU.

Equities Trading DOWN

Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: LITE) shares dropped 29 percent to $39.78 after the company cut Q2 guidance.

Shares of Maiden Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) were down 30 percent to $2.45 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q3 loss.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: INFI) was down, falling around 30 percent to $1.68. JP Morgan downgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INFI) from Neutral to Underweight, while Wells Fargo downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.78 percent to $60.66 while gold traded down 0.33 percent to $1,204.60.

Silver traded down 0.92 percent Monday to $14.01, while copper fell 0.19 percent to $2.6795.

Eurozone

European shares were lower today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 declined 0.67 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.21 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index dropped 0.70 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX fell 1.4 percent, and the French CAC 40 fell 0.59 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.55 percent.

Economics

San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President Mary Daly is set to speak in Idaho Falls, Idaho at 2:30 p.m. ET.