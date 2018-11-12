Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 12, 2018 8:18am   Comments
Share:

Gainers

  • Apptio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APTI) shares rose 50.3 percent to $37.35 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for around $1.94 billion.
  • China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) rose 30 percent to $13.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported receipt of preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal at $16.00 per share.
  • Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 11 percent to $5.95 in pre-market trading. Lannett will receive $50m upfront payment from amneal pharma for exclusive distribution of Levothyroxine sodium tablets.
  • OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) rose 10.1 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
  • XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) rose 9.3 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading.
  • SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) rose 5.9 percent to $11.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.77 percent on Friday.
  • BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) rose 5.4 percent to $127.75 in pre-market trading after falling 4.10 percent on Friday.
  • Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) rose 5 percent to $2.33 in pre-market trading after surging 25.42 percent on Friday.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 5 percent to $9.44 in pre-market trading.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 5 percent to $3.78 in pre-market trading after declining 23.24 percent on Friday.
  • iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) rose 4 percent to $20.79 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.17 percent on Friday.
  • Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) rose 3.4 percent to $71.00 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
  • Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 2.8 percent to $18.55 in pre-market trading after falling 4.60 percent on Friday.
  • Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) rose 2.7 percent to $33.24 in pre-market trading.

 

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) fell 10 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter on Friday.
  • Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares fell 9.3 percent to $5.41 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
  • Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 9.2 percent to $36.51 in pre-market trading after announcing $940 million of Singles Day sales.
  • British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) fell 7.5 percent to $38.63 in pre-market trading following a report of ban of menthol cigarettes.
  • Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) shares fell 7.3 percent to $3.29 in pre-market.
  • Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares fell 6 percent to $6.32 in pre-market trading.
  • ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) fell 5.8 percent to $381.51 in pre-market trading. Abiomed disclosed that the FDA safety study of unloading the left ventricle for 30 minutes prior to reperfusion in heart attack patients is safe and feasible.
  • MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MRT) fell 4.5 percent to $8.34 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
  • SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) fell 4.4 percent to $103.60 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Qualtrics International for $8 billion in cash.
  • Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNT) fell 3.7 percent to $107.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 17.55 percent on Friday.
  • STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) shares fell 3.4 percent to $14.31 in pre-market trading.

Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ABMD + APTI)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down, Dow Futures Fall Over 200 Points
8 Stocks To Watch For November 12, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 7, 2018
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For November 2, 2018
The Daily Biotech Pulse: AbbVie's Leukemia Drug Trial Meets Endpoint, Denali Strikes Collaboration Deal
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on APTI
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down, Dow Futures Fall Over 200 Points