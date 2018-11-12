25 Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Apptio, Inc. (NASDAQ: APTI) shares rose 50.3 percent to $37.35 in pre-market trading after the company agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Vista Equity Partners for around $1.94 billion.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) rose 30 percent to $13.20 in pre-market trading after the company reported receipt of preliminary non-binding "going private" proposal at $16.00 per share.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) rose 11 percent to $5.95 in pre-market trading. Lannett will receive $50m upfront payment from amneal pharma for exclusive distribution of Levothyroxine sodium tablets.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) rose 10.1 percent to $3.40 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter.
- XTL Biopharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: XTLB) rose 9.3 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading.
- SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ: SVMK) rose 5.9 percent to $11.40 in pre-market trading after dropping 5.77 percent on Friday.
- BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ: BGNE) rose 5.4 percent to $127.75 in pre-market trading after falling 4.10 percent on Friday.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) rose 5 percent to $2.33 in pre-market trading after surging 25.42 percent on Friday.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 5 percent to $9.44 in pre-market trading.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) rose 5 percent to $3.78 in pre-market trading after declining 23.24 percent on Friday.
- iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IQ) rose 4 percent to $20.79 in pre-market trading after dropping 4.17 percent on Friday.
- Autohome Inc. (NYSE: ATHM) rose 3.4 percent to $71.00 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) rose 2.8 percent to $18.55 in pre-market trading after falling 4.60 percent on Friday.
- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE: TOL) rose 2.7 percent to $33.24 in pre-market trading.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- GNC Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GNC) fell 10 percent to $3.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter on Friday.
- Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ: QTT) shares fell 9.3 percent to $5.41 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
- Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) fell 9.2 percent to $36.51 in pre-market trading after announcing $940 million of Singles Day sales.
- British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE: BTI) fell 7.5 percent to $38.63 in pre-market trading following a report of ban of menthol cigarettes.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) shares fell 7.3 percent to $3.29 in pre-market.
- Frontline Ltd. (NYSE: FRO) shares fell 6 percent to $6.32 in pre-market trading.
- ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) fell 5.8 percent to $381.51 in pre-market trading. Abiomed disclosed that the FDA safety study of unloading the left ventricle for 30 minutes prior to reperfusion in heart attack patients is safe and feasible.
- MedEquities Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MRT) fell 4.5 percent to $8.34 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) fell 4.4 percent to $103.60 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to acquire Qualtrics International for $8 billion in cash.
- Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNT) fell 3.7 percent to $107.00 in pre-market trading after climbing 17.55 percent on Friday.
- STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) shares fell 3.4 percent to $14.31 in pre-market trading.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.