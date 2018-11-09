68 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PDEX) shares climbed 27.5 percent to $11.90 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Revlon Inc (NYSE: REV) climbed 25 percent to $27.36 after the company beat Q3 earnings estimates.
- Finisar Corporation (NASDAQ: FNSR) shares jumped 18.4 percent to $22.35 after II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ: IIVI) announced plans to buy the company for around $3.2 billion.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) rose 17.7 percent to $2.65.
- Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UBNT) gained 16.3 percent to $109.92 after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
- Qualstar Corporation (NASDAQ: QBAK) rose 14.3 percent to $5.85.
- NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSTG) shares climbed 14 percent to $17.19 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and raised 2018 EPS guidance.
- BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) rose 14 percent to $14.00 following Q3 results.
- BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ: BYSI) gained 13.9 percent to $19.53.
- Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) jumped 13.6 percent to $9.3111 following strong Q3 results.
- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE) gained 13.4 percent to $6.78 after reporting Q3 results.
- Hertz Global Holdings Inc (NYSE: HTZ) rose 13.2 percent to $18.43 after reporting better-than-expected results for its third quarter on Thursday.
- Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: UEIC) gained 12.9 percent to $35.76 following Q3 results.
- Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLFD) gained 12.7 percent to $14.05 after reporting Q4 earnings.
- JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) rose 12.6 percent to $2.59.
- Avalon Holdings Corporation (NYSE: AWX) gained 12.1 percent to $3.97 after the company reported a year-over-year increase in Q3 EPS and sales.
- China Customer Relations Centers, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCRC) jumped 11.3 percent to $11.04.
- comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCOR) rose 11.2 percent to $18.93 after reporting Q3 results.
- Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCYG) gained 8.7 percent to $8.98 following Q1 earnings.
- Rimini Street, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMNI) surged 8.5 percent to $7.00 following Q3 results.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) rose 7.7 percent to $37.61 following upbeat Q1 earnings.
- ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZIOP) rose 7.3 percent to $2.66
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) rose 6.3 percent to $26.31 after reporting a third-quarter earnings beat.
- CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) rose 4.6 percent to $29.02 following Q3 results.
Losers
- InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ: INWK) shares dipped 39.2 percent to $4.285 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q3 results.
- Sanchez Production Partners LP (NYSE: SNMP) declined 36.7 percent to $5.14 after the company missed Q3 EPS and revenue estimates.
- Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ: APEN) fell 36.7 percent to $3.77 after the company missed Q3 EPS and revenue estimates.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) dropped 35 percent to $2.115 after the company reported a wider-than-expected Q3 loss.
- Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: UEPS) shares fell 34.1 percent to $4.615 after the company reported Q1 results.
- MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) dipped 32.2 percent to $3.0301 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Yelp Inc. (NYSE: YELP) dropped 28.6 percent to $31.05. Yelp reported upbeat earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed estimates. The company expects issues that negatively impacted the third quarter to also impact the fourth quarter. The company lowered FY2018 sales guidance.
- Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) fell 26.7 percent to $8.09 after the company missed Q3 earnings estimates and issued weak FY18 sales guidance.
- Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ: MPAA) fell 26.4 percent to $16.04. Motorcar Parts of America disclosed that the company will delay filing of its Q2 10-Q.
- Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE: OSG) dipped 25 percent to $2.325 following Q3 results.
- Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) fell 24.8 percent to $21.69 after the company reported Q4 results and reported suspension of its quarterly dividend.
- Bristow Group Inc (NYSE: BRS) tumbled 23.8 percent to $7.655 after the company announced it would acquire Columbia Helicopters for $560M, partially with newly issued stock, and reported worse than expected Q2 results.
- Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) fell 23.3 percent to $15.82 after the company missed EPS and revenue estimates and issued FY18 guidance below consensus estimates.
- Bridgepoint Education, Inc. (NYSE: BPI) dipped 22.7 percent to $7.70 following Q3 earnings.
- Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) fell 22.1 percent to $15.54 following Q3 results.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) dropped 21.1 percent to $6.905 after the company announced it expects 2018 revenue to be at the low end of its previously given guidance range.
- New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) shares fell 20.5 percent to $3.73 after reporting an offering of common stock.
- NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) dipped 20.2 percent to $2.97.
- MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: MCFT) dropped 19.7 percent to $27.0014 after Q1 gross margins decreased from 27.9% to 24.8% and Q2 guidance was lower than expected.
- Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: GDEN) shares dipped 19.6 percent to $14.23 after reporting Q3 results.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 18.8 percent to $2.42 following Q3 results.
- Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWIR) dipped 18.7 percent to $16.0001 after Q4 EPS and sales guidance was lower than analysts expected.
- Sangamo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SGMO) dipped 17.8 percent to $11.20 after the company announced it will not present initial SB-525 data at the ASH18 conference in December.
- AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRX) fell 17.7 percent to $3.22 after reporting proposed public offering of common stock.
- SpartanNash Company (NASDAQ: SPTN) fell 17.4 percent to $18.02 following Q3 results.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) dropped 17.4 percent to $13.24. Omeros posted a Q3 loss of $0.81 per share on sales of $4.608 million. The company also reported pricing of $210 million offering of convertible senior notes due 2023.
- II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) fell 16 percent to $39.375 after the company announced plans to buy Finisar for around $3.2 billion.
- Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVCO) dropped 15.8 percent to $180.86 following Q2 earnings.
- HyreCar Inc. (NASDAQ: HYRE) dipped 15.4 percent to $2.15 after reporting Q3 results.
- Unique Fabricating, Inc. (NYSE: UFAB) shares fell 15.2 percent to $6.8392 after reporting Q3 earnings.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) dipped 15 percent to $15.72 following Q3 earnings.
- EnviroStar, Inc. (NYSE: EVI) shares fell 15 percent to $34.8342 after reporting Q1 results.
- Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ: EPAY) dropped 15 percent to $55.46 following Q1 earnings.
- Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE: SUP) fell 14.1 percent to $8.37 following Q3 results.
- Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) fell 13.3 percent to $1.76 following Q1 earnings.
- ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICUI) dipped 13.2 percent to $225.99 following Q3 results.
- BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHTG) dropped 12.8 percent to $2.53.
- American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ARA) shares declined 12.5 percent to $ 17.74 following Q3 earnings.
- Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) fell 12.1 percent to $55.1899 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its third quarter and issued weak fourth-quarter guidance.
- Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: MYOV) dropped 11.7 percent to $18.81.
- Centurylink Inc (NYSE: CTL) fell 9.4 percent to $19.100. Centurylink reported in-line earnings for its third quarter, while sales missed expectations.
- Momo Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) fell 7.4 percent to $32.42 after dropping 4.48 percent on Thursday.
- Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWKS) fell 7.2 percent to $77.46 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings beat. The company issued weak first-quarter sales guidance.
- Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: OMP) fell 4.8 percent to $21.10 after the company announced pricing of public offering of common units.
