Vapotherm Inc (VAPO) will issue 4 million shares between $14 and $16 Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. The medtech firm markets Hi-VNI Technology — an alternative to intubation and mechanical ventilation for patients experiencing respiratory distress.

Centrexion Therapeutics Corp (CNTX) will issue 5 million shares between $14 and $16 Thursday on the Nasdaq. Based in Boston, the biotech company develops non-opioid treatments for chronic pain.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) will issue more than 20.5 million shares between $18 and $21 Thursday on the Nasdaq. The business analytics platform supports more than 9,000 brands in nine countries.

Weidai Ltd. (WEI) will issue 4.5 million shares between $9 and $11 Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. Launched in 2011, the online financial firm facilitates micro-lending for auto financing in China.

Fintech Acquisition Corp. III (FTACU) will issue 27.5 million shares at $10 Friday on the Nasdaq. The blank-check company targets businesses in financial technology focusing on data processing, databases, payment processing services, and storage and transmission services.

