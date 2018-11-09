A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Economic Data

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade. The Producer Price Index for October is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for November and data on wholesale inventories for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in New York, NY at 8:30 a.m. ET, while Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker will speak in New York, NY at 8:50 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Randal Quarles is set to speak in Washington DC at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 132 points to 26,068, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 16.25 points to 2,792.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 57.5 points to 7,108.50.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 1.32 percent to trade at $69.72 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 1.47 percent to trade at $59.78 a barrel. The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were lower today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.78 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index declining 0.66 percent and German DAX 30 index dropped 0.63 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.76 percent, while French CAC 40 Index slipped 0.85 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average fell 1.05 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 2.39 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined 1.39 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.22 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at KeyBanc downgraded Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) from Overweight to Sector Weight.

Synaptics shares rose 2.78 percent to $35.90 in pre-market trading.

