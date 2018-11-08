Market Overview

35 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2018 8:02am   Comments
Gainers

  • NantKwest, Inc. (NASDAQ: NK) shares rose 23.6 percent to $3.35 in pre-market trading after disclosing promising first in human clinical results of 300 doses of CD16 targeted, off-the-shelf cryopreserved natural killer cells (hank) in a novel cancer memory vaccine immunotherapy.
  • Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) rose 19.2 percent to $3.00 in pre-market trading after dropping 90.05 percent on Wednesday.
  • Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) rose 19 percent to $55.10 in pre-market trading after the company beat Q3 sales estimates.
  • Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRM) rose 18 percent to $55.75 in pre-market trading after the company beat Q3 earnings estimates and issued strong Q4 guidance.
  • Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTLA) rose 16.7 percent to $22.25 in pre-market trading following upbeat Q3 earnings.
  • CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYBR) rose 16.5 percent to $83.50 in pre-market trading as the company posted upbeat Q3 earnings and issued strong FY18 guidance.
  • Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE: AYX) rose 13.4 percent to $66.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat Q3 results and issued strong FY18 outlook.
  • Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: FOSL) rose 12.3 percent to $23.20 in pre-market trading after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings for its third quarter on Wednesday.
  • ARRIS International plc (NASDAQ: ARRS) shares rose 10.5 percent to $30.70 in pre-market trading after Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM) announced plans to purchase the company at $31.75 per share in cash. ARRIS also reported upbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) rose 8.8 percent to $58.37 in pre-market trading after reporting upbeat Q1 results.
  • Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE: HRI) rose 7.9 percent to $37.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported results for its third quarter.
  • China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) rose 7 percent to $2.30 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.86 percent on Wednesday.
  • TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIP) rose 6.5 percent to $61.84 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
  • Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) rose 5.3 percent to $3.02 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
  • NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ: NICE) rose 5 percent to $112.54 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results and raised 2018 guidance.
  • National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) rose 4.9 percent to $107.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) rose 4.8 percent to $245.61 in pre-market trading.

 

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers

Losers

  • Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX) fell 15.5 percent to $21.35 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 earnings. Alliance One reported plans to consolidate US tobacco processing operations to its Wilson, North Carolina facility by September 2019.
  • Superior Drilling Products, Inc. (NYSE: SDPI) shares fell 15.5 percent to $3.21 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
  • Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ: WYNN) shares fell 14.1 percent to $98.00 in pre-market after the company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for its third quarter.
  • Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) fell 12.9 percent to $48.70 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Morgan Stanley downgraded Monster Beverage from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
  • Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares fell 12.5 percent to $51.50 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter earnings.
  • CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ: COMM) fell 10.2 percent to $22.00 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to purchase ARRIS International at $31.75 per share in cash. CommScope also reported downbeat quarterly earnings.
  • Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) fell 9.3 percent to $7.34 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
  • Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ: CTRP) fell 9.1 percent to $31.31 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
  • ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NDRA) shares fell 7.9 percent to $4.10 in pre-market trading after reporting proposed offering of common stock.
  • Perrigo Company plc (NYSE: PRGO) fell 7.5 percent to $69.60 in pre-market trading. Perrigo posted upbeat Q3 earnings, while sales missed estimates.
  • Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) fell 7.3 percent to $4.59 in pre-market trading after reporting Q3 results.
  • Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) fell 6.1 percent to $18.20 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
  • DaVita Inc. (NYSE: DVA) fell 5.5 percent to $71.89 in pre-market trading following Q3 results.
  • QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) fell 5.3 percent to $59.90 in pre-market trading. QUALCOMM reported upbeat results for its fourth quarter, but issued weak sales guidance for the first quarter.
  • Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE: KGC) shares fell 5.2 percent to $2.53 in pre-market trading following downbeat Q3 results.
  • Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) fell 5.2 percent to $78.44 in pre-market trading after reporting third-quarter results.
  • Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRPT) fell 5.1 percent to $136.81 in pre-market trading after reporting a $500 million common stock offering.
  • Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) fell 4 percent to $27.07 in pre-market trading.

