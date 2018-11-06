Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Spotify Closes In On 200M Monthly User Milestone, Despite Apple, Amazon Threats
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 06, 2018 11:08am   Comments
Share:
Spotify Closes In On 200M Monthly User Milestone, Despite Apple, Amazon Threats
Related
76 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
6 Music Stocks To Watch In 2019
Apple: Can It Avoid A Major Correction? (Seeking Alpha)

Music streaming service Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) is approaching a key milestone. 

The Stockholm, Sweden-based company was founded in 2006, and the music streaming service was first publicly released in Oct. 2008. In the U.S., the service was launched in July 2011.

What Happened

Spotify said it had 87 million subscribers and 191 million monthly active users, or MAUs, as of Sept. 30, 2018. This represents year-over-year growth of 28 and 40 percent, respectively.

It offers 40 million-plus songs and 3 billion-plus playlists in more than 65 markets globally. 

MAUs increased from 91 million in 2015 to 123 million in 2016 to 159 million in 2017, according to Spotify's SEC filing.

Infographic: Spotify Edging Towards 200 Million Monthly Users | Statista

Source: Statista

Why It's Important

Spotify's strong showing comes at a time when Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is making inroads in North America with Apple Music. When Apple last revealed its subscriber numbers in mid-May, it said it had more than 50 million paid subscribers, including trials. Globally, Spotify is leading the pack. 

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), which boasts of the third position in music streaming behind Spotify and Apple Music, reportedly said in April it has doubled its subscriber numbers over the past six months and has "tens of millions" of paid customers.

Spotify offered its shares to public in April 2018 in an NYSE listing. The stock is off about 3 percent year-to-date. 

Related Links:

Infographic: 10 Years Of Spotify

Spotify Could See Trouble In Label Renegotiations, Engagement Efforts

Posted-In: Music music streaming StatistaNews Media Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMZN)

Investor Movement Index October Summary
Buy Tech Or Brace For 'Epic' Downturn? 2 Pros Share Their Strategies To Play The Market
Long Wait Is Over: Election Day Dawns With Markets Under Light Pressure
Reading Between The Lines Of Apple's Decision To Go Silent On iPhone Unit Sales
Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Amazon, Apple, Ford, GE And More
Apple Shares Dip After Rosenblatt Downgrade
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPOT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

GE Transportation Port Optimizer Technology Pilot Project Increases Supply Chain Performance At Port Of Long Beach