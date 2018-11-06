A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Drop Ahead Of Earnings

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from several companies. The Labor Department's JOLTS report for September will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 43 points to 25,383.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded fell 5.35 points to 2,732.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 19.50 points to 6,925.25.

Oil prices traded lower as Brent crude futures fell 0.41 percent to trade at $72.87 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures fell 0.32 percent to trade at $62.90 a barrel.

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.98 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index dropping 0.27 percent and German DAX 30 index declined 0.34 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading lower by 0.36 percent, while French CAC 40 Index dropped 0.39 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.14 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.72 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index declined 0.23 percent and India’s BSE Sensex rose 0.12 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at B. Riley FBR upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DRNA) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $13.50to $21.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals shares rose 4.3 percent to $13.50 in pre-market trading.

Breaking News