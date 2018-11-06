52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Inuvo Inc (NYSE: INUV) climbed 233.83 percent to close at $1.34 on Monday following news that it will be acquired at $2.22 per share in cash and stock by ConversionPoint Technologies.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) rose 37.31 percent to close at $9.20.
- Datawatch Corporation (NASDAQ: DWCH) shares gained 35.09 percent to close at $13.09 after Altair Engineering Inc (NASDAQ: ALTR) announced plans to acquire the company for $13.10 per share in cash.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) shares gained 27.14 percent to close at $2.67.
- Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALYA) gained 18.22 percent to close at $5.32.
- Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE: UUUU) climbed 17.87 percent to close at $4.09.
- JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: JKS) rose 16.95 percent to close at $10.49 after climbing 2.99 percent on Friday.
- NexGen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) climbed 14.95 percent to close at $2.46.
- Pyxus International Inc (NYSE: PYX) climbed 14.92 percent to close at $26.42.
- DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXPE) climbed 14.63 percent to close at $39.87.
- Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBYI) shares rose 13.9 percent to close at $22.86.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares gained 12.14 percent to close at $9.79 on Monday.
- Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNCE) jumped 11.69 percent to close at $16.05.
- Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE: RYI) rose 11.64 percent to close at $9.59.
- Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ: MSEX) gained 10.74 percent to close at $48.48.
- Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PLAG) shares climbed 10.42 percent to close at $5.30.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) rose 10.42 percent to close at $3.92.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) shares gained 10.33 percent to close at $8.44.
- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) shares surged 8.6 percent to close at $3.79.
- CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE: CNA) rose 8.5 percent to close at $47.48 following upbeat Q3 earnings.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) rose 8.09 percent to close at $5.48.
- Yulong Eco-Materials Limited (NASDAQ: YECO) gained 7.59 percent to close at $7.51.
- NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) climbed 6.26 percent to close at $24.77 following quarterly results.
- Ceragon Networks Ltd (NASDAQ: CRNT) gained 6.07 percent to close at $3.67 after the company reported upbeat Q3 results.
Losers
- Clearside Biomedical Inc (NASDAQ: CLSD) tumbled 62.77 percent to close at $2.07 on Monday after the company disclosed that its SAPPHIRE Phase 3 combination therapy in retinal vein occlusion did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) shares declined 26.19 percent to close at $14.26 following Q3 earnings miss.
- Emerge Energy Services LP (NYSE: EMES) shares dropped 25.48 percent to close at $2.34.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) shares fell 23.88 percent to close at $3.06 following Q3 earnings.
- Diana Containerships Inc. (NASDAQ: DCIX) dipped 20.48 percent to close at $1.67.
- Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ: ALTR) fell 19 percent to close at $30.70 after the company announced plans to acquire Datawatch for $13.10 per share in cash.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) dropped 16.59 percent to close at $3.57. CohBar temporarily suspended CB4211 Phase 1 clinical trial after unexpected injection site reactions.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) dipped 15.35 percent to close at $1.71.
- Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ: PXS) fell 14.71 percent to close at $2.61.
- Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ) shares dropped 14.37 percent to close at $39.62.
- NF Energy Saving Corporation (NASDAQ: NFEC) dipped 13.77 percent to close at $6.26.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) dropped 13.03 percent to close at $3.07 on Monday.
- Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRKR) shares tumbled 13.03 percent to close at $8.01.
- Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE: TDOC) dipped 12.65 percent to close at $63.34.
- Achaogen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAO) shares fell 12.57 percent to close at $3.27 on Monday after the company announced review of strategic alternatives and corporate restructuring.
- Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CKPT) fell 12.5 percent to close at $2.03.
- Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GH) dipped 12.42 percent to close at $35.13 on Monday.
- FTE Networks, Inc. (NYSE: FTNW) dropped 11.23 percent to close at $8.30.
- Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DFRG) shares fell 10.43 percent to close at $6.27. Del Frisco's reported that it will postpone the release of Q3 financial results to November 13, 2018.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) fell 10.28 percent to close at $1.92 after surging 28.92 percent on Friday.
- LSC Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: LKSD) declined 10.07 percent to close at $9.82.
- Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE: QUAD) dropped 9.87 percent to close at $16.07.
- TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ: TA) dropped 9.62 percent to close at $4.32 following Q3 earnings.
- SYSCO Corporation (NYSE: SYY) fell 9.44 percent to close at $64.56 after the company reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares fell 8.95 percent to close at $143.81 after the company disclosed that it has consolidated key management roles.
- Flex Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: FLKS) fell 8.8 percent to close at $0.57 after reporting third-quarter results. Flex Pharma posted a Q3 loss of $0.15 per share on sales of $251,000.
- Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ: SOHU) shares rose 6.86 percent to close at $19.01 after the company reported Q3 results.
- National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCMI) fell 6.68 percent to close at $8.035 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
